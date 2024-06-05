6 arrested in connection with shooting near US Embassy in Beirut: Lebanese Army Command

(LONDON) -- Six people, including the alleged gunman, have been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning near the entrance to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, that injured a Lebanese guard, authorities said.

Shots from "small arms" were heard at about 8:34 a.m. local time, the embassy said.

The alleged gunman was shot by the Lebanese Army and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, local authorities said. The suspect, a Syrian national, was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment, the Lebanese Army said in Arabic on its official social media account.

The Lebanese Army Command said it has also since arrested five more people in connection with the shooting. They include three members of the alleged shooter's family, as well as a Syrian citizen and a Lebanese citizen who are suspected of having a relationship with him, it said.

"The army continues its raid operations in parallel with its follow-up of investigations under the supervision of the competent judiciary," the Lebanese Army Command said in the statement.

A motivation in the shooting is unknown at this time.

Following the incident, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that all American personnel in Lebanon "are safe and accounted for."

"One of our Lebanese local guard staff was wounded. He is receiving care," he said.

The embassy was to remain closed to the public on Wednesday, but was expected to reopen on Thursday, U.S. officials said in a security alert.

"Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," embassy officials said on social media.

