City of Tyler storm update

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 12:44 pm

TYLER – The City of Tyler continues to ask all residents to report personal property damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. You can use this link to file.

Smith County emergency personnel responded to 27 weather-related calls over night after the latest storms blew in in to the area during the early morning hours of June 5. About 29,076 people are without power this morning in Smith County and several roads are closed due to high water, Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue reported from the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. Flooded roads include County Roads 448, 336 at Wiggins Creek, 381, 471 at Prairie Creek and 498, as well as Farm-to-Market Road 1253 at CR 455. To see Smith County’s interactive map of current road closures, click here.



The Emergency Operation Center is fully activated, and nine City crews and two Forestry Service crews are working to assess damage, clear roadways and repair traffic signals affected by the recent severe thunderstorms that moved through the area. Residents are advised to be cautious and aware of downed trees and power lines.

COOLING AND CHARGING CENTERS

Tyler Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tyler Senior Center is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TRAFFIC SIGNALS

Street operators are continuously working to fix traffic signals. Traffic Operations reports that we are now down to 4 flashing traffic signals. Intersections without power or flashing red lights should be treated as all-way stops.



ROADWAYS

The City Streets Department is continuing to assess damage and clear roadways. As of 7:30 p.m. on June 4, 325 large trees and limbs blocking roadways have been reported.

Volunteer organizations active during disasters are encouraged to assist in clearing trees and debris on private property. If power lines are involved do not attempt to move the lines or trees. Contact the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.



Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues, and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.



Report downed power lines to the Tyler Police Department at the non-emergency number (903) 531-1000.

UTILITIES

All essential City Services, including water and wastewater services, will continue to operate at full capacity.

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages. Oncor is reporting 25,000 customers remain without power.



Optimum is reporting 24,000 customers without service. Optimum has dispatched our emergency response trailer to Downtown. This trailer will provide a 1G wireless internet connection for anyone who needs access. It will remain in place until the City is fully operational again.



LAKE TYLER

Boat ramps at Lake Tyler are closed. Many roads around the lake remain closed due to trees blocking the way.



SOLID WASTE

There will be no residential trash or recycling pick-up on Wednesday, June 5. Crews are helping the Streets Department clear out trees blocking roads. For updates, please download the Tyler Talks Trash app.



The city asks that customers remain patient during trash pick-up. Crews may be unable to collect some customers’ trash because the roads are inaccessible due to downed trees, power lines, and debris.



For a fee, Solid Waste customers with a current water bill can take large limbs and brush to the Greenwood Farms Landfill at 12920 Farm to Market Road 2767. The landfill is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.



Starting next week, residents will be able to schedule special pick-ups with Solid Waste by submitting a work order online through Bulky Items and Special Pick-Ups | Tyler, TX (cityoftyler.org). Bundle the limbs that are less than four feet and 50 pounds together, and they will be picked up free of charge. Anything larger will have to pay a fee depending on size and weight, starting at $20.



PARKS

City officials urge everyone to avoid all parks and trails until all damage has been cleared. Park crews are prioritizing helping the Streets Department clear out roadways, and after that, they will start cleaning up parks.



The Fun Forest Pool will be closed Wednesday, June 5 to the public due to debris and the potential for more rain. The pool will reopen on Thursday, June 6 at noon.



PARK DAMAGE

Glass Recreation Center – 3 trees down (one large tree caused concrete damage on the sidewalk)

Bergfeld – 4 large trees down

Rose Hill Cemetery – 7 large trees down and some headstones damaged

Noble E. Young – 4 trees down

Windsor Grove – 2 trees down

Rose Stadium Parking lot – 1 tree down

Senior Center – large tree in the middle of the parking lot

Rose Rudman Trail – large trees down (one large tree is blocking the road in front of Hubbard Middle School)

Goodman Museum – 3 large trees uprooted

Lindsey Park – 2 trees down, compound fence about to collapse

Woldert Park – scoreboard blew down – 4 trees down

Golden Road – Light fixtures blew off

Faulkner – 1 small tree down

Southside – 3 large trees uprooted (one of the trees is blocking Donnybrook)

Winters – 1 tree down on the Legacy Trail portion

PT Cole – Large limb fell and damaged new fencing behind the restrooms

Gassaway – 1 large tree and lots of large limbs

Emmett – lots of large limbs

Fun Forest – 1 large tree and 2 small trees, pool has a lot of debris

Hillside – Neighbors large tree came down on the art wall

Oak Grove – small limbs down

Westview Cemetery – 7 trees down

The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport has issued a flood watch for Tyler until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Be weather aware whether your at home or on the road. To get the latest weather, go to the KTBB website.

Go Back