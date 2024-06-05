Smith County opens distribution center to those affected by storms

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 12:10 pm

SMITH COUNTY- The Smith County Emergency Operations Center has opened a Point of Distribution center this morning in Chapel Hill. Smith County residents who are suffering from power outages and/or property damage can go to Chapel Hill High School, located at 13172 Texas Highway 64 East, Tyler. Right now, water and tarps are being distributed. Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said they are expecting ice and ready to eat meals are to be delivered to the high school later today. The Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Military Department is running the sites. Once established, they will both be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until the need decreases.

The Forest Service also sent saw crews from its Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to help the City of Tyler and Smith County clear trees from roadways, Moore said.



The saw crews arrived early Tuesday morning and have been helping the Smith County Road and Bridge Department crews, and Smith County Emergency Services Districts 1 and 2 in clearing roads for emergency vehicles and residents. Both Smith County and the City of Tyler requested, and received, saw crews. These crews were instrumental Tuesday in expediting emergency response and are continuing to work in Smith County on Wednesday, he said.

Monday night’s storms caused damages throughout Smith County, causing more than 300 trees to fall on at least 100 county roads. That does not include roads belonging to cities in Smith County, or highways or farm-to-market roads owned by the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, June 5, Smith County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace and Constables Offices in Lindale reopened to the public after their power was restored. Precinct 4 JP/Constables Office in Winona remains closed because of no power but the constable and deputy constables are still out working. Precinct 3 JP/ Constables Office in Troup do not have internet or phone service. They are in the office but cannot take payments at this time.

