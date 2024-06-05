Smith County storm update

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 8:56 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County emergency personnel responded to 27 weather-related calls over night after the latest storms blew in in to the area during the early morning hours of June 5. About 29,076 people are without power this morning in Smith County and several roads are closed due to high water, Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue reported from the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. Flooded roads include County Roads 448, 336 at Wiggins Creek, 381, 471 at Prairie Creek and 498, as well as Farm-to-Market Road 1253 at CR 455. To see Smith County’s interactive map of current road closures, click here.

A shelter remains open in Bullard for people who have suffered property damage and/or power outages. Bullard Intermediate School, located at 218 School House Road, is open for those who need a place to go.

For anyone in the community seeking shelter or needing assistance please refer them to call 1-800-REDCROSS and choose Option 4 for assistance.

Smith County Emergency Management has asked that anyone sustaining storm damage during the past two weeks, please submit those damages to Texas Division of Emergency Management here.

If you reside on a Smith County road and have trees down due to the storms, Smith County Road and Bridge can assist you by hauling off only tree debris, (no structural lumber, roofing or metal). They cannot go onto private property so you must move the tree material that is cut into manageable sizes into the Smith County road right of way. Please be patient as it will take a considerable amount of time to pick up all the material throughout the county.

