Multiple Tyler traffic signals without power

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 8:48 am
Multiple traffic signals without powerTYLER — Multiple traffic signals throughout Tyler are without power. According to a City of Tyler news release, some intersections are coming online and then going offline due to the unstable power grid. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution when traveling and treat a “dark” traffic signal like a four-way stop – each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn going through the intersection. The City is asking residents to avoid all non-essential driving. If you must drive, slow down. If you see water over the roadways, turn around.



