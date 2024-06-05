Flint man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill county officials

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 8:21 am

SMITH COUNTY — Flint man was arrested on May 21 after documents said he threatened to kill multiple county officials on his podcast. According to our news partner KETK, Gary Treadwell, 64 of Flint, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on May 21 and charged with “obstruction or retaliation” with a bond set at a combined $750,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, Treadwell made threatening statements on his podcast that aired on May 19. The court document reports that Treadwell threatened to kill Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman and Henderson District Attorney Jenny Palmer.

According to the affidavit, Treadwell said on his podcast “put them into a room and [Treadwell] would kill them,” and continued on the podcast to make multiple references to killing the officials.

According to the court documents, Treadwell mentioned that the officials would be gathered together because of a holiday and referred to himself as “the executioner” and that if he were with them we would “take care of them.”

