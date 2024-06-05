Today is Wednesday June 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Flint man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill county officials

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 8:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Flint man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill county officialsSMITH COUNTY — Flint man was arrested on May 21 after documents said he threatened to kill multiple county officials on his podcast. According to our news partner KETK, Gary Treadwell, 64 of Flint, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on May 21 and charged with “obstruction or retaliation” with a bond set at a combined $750,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, Treadwell made threatening statements on his podcast that aired on May 19. The court document reports that Treadwell threatened to kill Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman and Henderson District Attorney Jenny Palmer.

According to the affidavit, Treadwell said on his podcast “put them into a room and [Treadwell] would kill them,” and continued on the podcast to make multiple references to killing the officials.

According to the court documents, Treadwell mentioned that the officials would be gathered together because of a holiday and referred to himself as “the executioner” and that if he were with them we would “take care of them.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC