Stefon Diggs ‘happy’ to be a Texan, praises Bills’ Josh Allen

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 3:12 am

ByDJ BIEN-AIME

HOUSTON — Two months after being traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans, Stefon Diggs says Josh Allen was an important “piece in my career.”

Making his first comments since the trade, the Texans’ wide receiver said he was “happy” when Houston packaged its 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings) to acquire him. Diggs said he has “a lot of love” for the Bills’ quarterback after their four years as teammates.

“When I left Minnesota, I was a good player. But I always felt more for myself. I felt like I was better than that. And that I could be better than that. And kind of up to that point, I was just like ‘S—, I’m going to roll the dice and bet on myself,'” Diggs said. “When I got to Buffalo, Josh was and still is my guy. People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me. We spent a lot of time together and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him.”

In April, Allen shared similar sentiments about Diggs and said, “Stef helped me become the quarterback that I am today and I’ll always thank him for that.”

Before Diggs landed in Buffalo in 2020, the 2015 fifth-round pick had 4,623 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in five seasons with the Vikings.

But after the Bills packaged their 2020 first-round pick to acquire Diggs, he ranked first in receptions (445), fourth in touchdowns (37) and fourth in receiving yards (5,372). Those stats earned All-Pro honors twice and Diggs made the Pro Bowl four times.

Diggs signed a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Bills in April 2022, but by the 2023 season he felt “it was going in that direction,” to be traded. He went through an offensive coordinator change after the Bills fired Ken Dorsey following a Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos. He also saw his production dip after a strong start to his 2023 season.

From Weeks 1 to 9, Diggs had 834 receiving yards (third in the NFL), 70 receptions (first) and seven touchdowns (second). But from Weeks 10 to 18, he had 37 receptions (tied for 30th), 349 yards (59th) and one touchdown (tied for 94th).

“We had some ups and downs especially after the first eight games. We got a coaching shift and different things going different ways, different schemes,” Diggs said. “You know the ups and downs of it. I kind of felt it in the air a little bit. … I told God to light my path and here I am, so He makes no mistakes.”

Diggs, 30, is all smiles in Houston and says he is in a good place and the Texans have been pleased with their acquisition.

The former Maryland standout has participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He has been a veteran presence for the younger receivers like Tank Dell, Nico Collins and John Metchie III.

“What I’ve seen is a guy who I thought we would get. A guy who’s made plays and every time we’ve thrown him the ball, he’s come down with it,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Sure-handed guy. A really good teammate, a great energy around the building and in a locker room with the guys. So I’m excited to continue to see his growth.”

Diggs trained with teammates outside of the facility and had a throwing session with quarterback C.J. Stroud in Los Angeles.

“Diggs is fitting in great, he’s come in with his head down and just working,” Stroud said. “He’s helping me out a lot. He’s come in and been a leader, which I’m proud of him for. He’s been unselfish and wanted to see other guys eat. That was his main thing he wanted to be around dogs. He stepped into that role where there’s a dog everywhere.”

