Bo Jackson joins Ohio State’s 2025 football recruiting class

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 3:10 am

ByELI LEDERMAN

June 4, 2024, 8:49 PM

Ohio State’s loaded 2025 recruiting class gained another cornerstone Tuesday courtesy of an in-state commitment from … Bo Jackson.

A four-star running back from Cleveland and the No. 136 recruit in the ESPN 300, Jackson announced his verbal pledge to Ryan Day & Co., choosing the Buckeyes over finalists Alabama and Georgia.

Jackson is ranked as the ninth-best running back in the ESPN 300 and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Ohio for 2025.

Ohio State now has its eighth top-150 commitment from the ESPN 300 in the 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 by ESPN.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rusher out of Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School joins cornerbacks Na’eem Offord (No. 6 in ESPN 300) and Devin Sanchez (No. 12), defensive ends London Merritt (No. 36) and Zahir Mathis (No. 51), quarterback Tavien St. Clair (No. 48), linebacker Tarvos Alford (No. 59) and tight end Nate Roberts among the top recruits in the Buckeyes’ star-studded class.

Jackson, who was first offered by Ohio State in June 2022, committed to the Buckeyes following an official visit to Georgia last month and a trip to Ohio State this past weekend. He is the first running back to commit to Ohio State in the 2025 cycle.

Jackson, of course, also carries the same name as Auburn’s star running back of the 1980s, and his “Bo” moniker is, in fact, a direct nod to 1985 Heisman Trophy winner.

Born Lamar Jackson Jr., “Bo” became Jackson’s nickname at an early age and it stuck. Like the two-time All-American at Auburn, this Jackson also is a multisport athlete, starring in baseball and track and field outside of football at Villa Angela-St. Joseph.

Notably, Auburn was the last SEC program to offer Jackson during his recruitment.

