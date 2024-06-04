SBTC Disaster Relief has a mobile kitchen for those in need

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 4:49 pm

TYLER – Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief have set up a mobile kitchen in response to Monday’s severe storm activity in East Texas.

“With so many residents still without power we want to help by providing meals for the community and first responders,” said SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice. “We also have assessors in the community to see how else we can help.”

The mobile kitchen has set up at Sylvania Church, 2801 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler.

