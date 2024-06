One dead in Smith County crash involving 18-wheeler, motorcycle

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 3:43 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that one person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Smith County involving a motorcycle and 18-wheeler.The crash happened on Highway 155 South near Toll 49, south of Tyler, and traffic was significantly impacted due to the crash.

