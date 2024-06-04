City of Whitehouse issues disaster declaration

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 3:59 pm

WHITEHOUSE – City of Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley announced that a disaster declaration has been issued after June 3rd storms ravaged the area. According to a release, the declaration allows “[…] staff to access additional resources as needed to address the challenges associated with the storms and allows staff to take necessary measures to protect public safety while coordinating emergency response efforts.” The city urges citizens to follow their social media platforms for any updates and to contact electric service providers to report any power outages. The city also announced that residents can also utilize the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free once a month by showing a copy of their most recent City of Whitehouse water bill to dispose of limbs and other brush.

