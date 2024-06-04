Today is Tuesday June 04, 2024
Southern Utilities Company issues boil water notice for customers in Smith, Cherokee counties

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 3:58 pm
Southern Utilities Company issues boil water notice for customers in Smith, Cherokee countiesSMITH COUNTY – A boil water notice has been issued for Southern Utilities customers in Smith and Cherokee counties due to the recent storms and power outages. According to our news partner KETK, severe weather Tuesday, caused the loss of power to some water wells in the Southern Utilities water system.

In a release from Southern Utilities, customers have been notified customers in both counties to boil their water before consuming, washing their hands or face and brushing their teeth. The release further stated, “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

Southern Utilities Company said once the notice is rescinded, another notice will be issued. For more information about the boil water nofice, contact Scott Pope with Southern Utilities Company at 903-566-3511.



