Smith County storm damage report

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 3:12 pm

TYLER – The City of Tyler urges all residents to report personal property damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management through the iSTAT Damage Surveys (texas.gov). Listen to the iSTAT How-To Video Guide on the page for instructions on correctly reporting damages.



The Emergency Operation Center is fully activated, and nine City crews and two Forestry Service crews are working to assess damage, clear roadways, and repair traffic signals affected by the recent severe thunderstorms that moved through the area. Residents are advised to be cautious and aware of downed trees and power lines.



About 1,000 911 calls have been recorded since 7:30 p.m. on June 3. No storm-related fatalities have been reported, and emergency services are running at full strength.



COOLING AND CHARGING CENTERS

Tyler Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Tyler Senior Center is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center starting Wednesday, June 5, is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



TRAFFIC SIGNALS

Street operators are continuously working to fix traffic signals. Traffic Operations reports that we are now down to 19 broken traffic signals, down from 40. Intersections without power or flashing red lights should be treated as all-way stops.



ROADWAYS

The City Streets Department is continuing to assess damage and clear roadways. As of noon Tuesday, 206 large trees and limbs blocking roadways have been reported.



Volunteer organizations active during disasters are encouraged to assist in clearing trees and debris on private property. If power lines are involved do not attempt to move the lines or trees. Contact the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.



Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues, and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.



Report downed power lines to the Tyler Police Department at the non-emergency number (903) 531-1000.

UTILITIES

All essential City Services, including water and wastewater services, will continue to operate at full capacity.

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages.



LAKE TYLER

Boat ramps at Lake Tyler are closed. Many roads around the lake are also closed due to trees blocking the way.



SOLID WASTE

There will be no residential trash or recycling pick-up on Tuesday, June 4, or Wednesday, June 5. Crews are helping the Streets Department clear out trees blocking roads. For updates, please download the Tyler Talks Trash app.



Starting next week, residents will be able to schedule special pick-ups with Solid Waste by submitting a work order online through Bulky Items and Special Pick-Ups | Tyler, TX (cityoftyler.org). Bundle the limbs that are less than four feet and 50 pounds together, and they will be picked up free of charge. Anything larger will have to pay a fee depending on size and weight, starting at $20.



TRANSIT

Tyler Transit will not be running fixed routes on Tuesday, June 4. Paratransit will still be servicing dialysis patients. Patients should call (903) 595-7236 to schedule their ride. The City will evaluate service for Wednesday, June 5, and notify the public if service is canceled.



PUBLIC MEETINGS

The planning and zoning board meeting for Tuesday, June 4, has been canceled. The next meeting will be July 2.



PARKS

We urge everyone to avoid all parks and trails until all damage has been cleared. Park crews are prioritizing helping the Streets Department clear out roadways, and after that, they will start cleaning up parks.



Damaged Parks:

Glass Recreation Center is closed. It will reopen June 5. – 3 trees down (one large tree caused concrete damage on the sidewalk)

Bergfeld – 4 large trees down

Rose Hill Cemetery – 7 large trees down and some headstones damaged

Noble E. Young – 4 trees down

Windsor Grove – 2 trees down

Rose Stadium Parking lot – 1 tree down

Senior Center – large tree in the middle of the parking lot

Rose Rudman Trail – large trees down (one large tree is blocking road in front of Hubbard Middle School)

Goodman Museum – 3 large trees uprooted

Lindsey Park – 2 trees down, compound fence about to collapse

Woldert Park – scoreboard blew down – 4 trees down

Golden Road – Light fixtures blew off

Faulkner – 1 small tree down

Southside – 3 large trees uprooted (one of the trees is blocking Donnybrook)

Winters – 1 tree down on the Legacy Trail portion

PT Cole – Large limb fell and damaged new fencing behind the restrooms

Gassaway – 1 large tree and lots of large limbs

Emmett – lots of large limbs

Fun Forest – 1 large tree and 2 small trees, pool has a lot of debris

Hillside – Neighbors large tree came down on the art wall

Oak Grove – small limbs down

Westview Cemetery – 7 trees down

