Bravo to celebrate 15 years of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with prime-time special

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 2:33 pm
Bravo's signature late night series, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, is about to turn 15, and the network is ready to party.

On June 30 at 9 p.m. ET Bravo will salute the series that started in 2009 with a prime-time special to mark the occasion.

Cohen said in the announcement, "15 is my new lucky number! I can’t wait to celebrate the WWHL legacy."

He continued, "Thank you to Bravo for always having faith in our little late-night show that could – allowing me to 'go there,' play ridiculous games, host incredible guests and generate endless watercooler talk. This is my dream job, and I hope I never wake up."

The network teases "hilarious hijinks, unpredictable surprises and a jam-packed lineup of celebrity and Bravolebrity guests" for the special, which will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Leading up to the event, Bravo also announced it will be airing a monthlong countdown of "favorite memories" from the past 15 years of WWHL.

