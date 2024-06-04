Today is Tuesday June 04, 2024
State Fair of Texas announces 2024 concert slate

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 2:54 pm
State Fair of Texas announces 2024 concert slateDALLAS – The State Fair of Texas is known for its vibrant entertainment, but it is also known for their packed slate of free live music. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the 2024 concert lineup was announced with over 100 artists across three stages expected to perform this year. Live music at the State Fair is free with a ticket to the fairgrounds. The State Fair is in town from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 and you can find a complete list of performances along with their stage, dates and times here.



