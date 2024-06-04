Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps closed temporarily

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 11:53 am

SMITH COUNTY – Due to heavy rain, the City of Tyler Water Utilities is temporarily closing all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East. The ramps are being closed because of boating hazards due to debris that has washed into the lakes by recent rains and to reduce shoreline erosion. The ramps will be closed until further notice. County officials say the ramps will reopen once the lake levels recede.

Go Back