Van Zandt County commissioner dies after tree falls onto car

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 11:53 am
Van Zandt County commissioner dies after tree falls onto carVAN ZANDT COUNTY – Longtime Van Zandt County Precinct 2 Commissioner Virgil Melton Jr. is dead after a tree fell onto his car while he was driving Monday night. According to our news partner KETK, a initial DPS reports the 76-year-old Melton Jr. was driving on FM 279 near Edom around 8 p.m., when a tree fell onto the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Melton’s wife Janice, was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment. Officials say the investigation into the incident is continuing.



