Today is Tuesday June 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview storm damage

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 11:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview storm damageLONGVIEW — As a result of severe weather passing through the evening of June 3, parts of Longview are dealing with power loss, downed trees, and other sporadic storm damage. The Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., is available as a cooling and charging station on Tuesday, June 4, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Businesses or residents may self-report storm damage utilizing the iStat form on the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) website: click here.

Sign up for Emergency Weather Alerts with the City of Longview’s Smart 9-1-1 Alert system to be informed about any watches or warnings during this storm season. You can sign up here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC