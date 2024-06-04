Longview storm damage

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 11:53 am

LONGVIEW — As a result of severe weather passing through the evening of June 3, parts of Longview are dealing with power loss, downed trees, and other sporadic storm damage. The Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., is available as a cooling and charging station on Tuesday, June 4, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Businesses or residents may self-report storm damage utilizing the iStat form on the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) website: click here.

Sign up for Emergency Weather Alerts with the City of Longview’s Smart 9-1-1 Alert system to be informed about any watches or warnings during this storm season. You can sign up here.

Go Back