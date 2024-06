Storm damage throughout East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2024 at 7:28 am

SMITH COUNTY — Following Monday night’s storms, multiple traffic signals, trees and power lines are down throughout the area. Drivers are asked to drive slow and turn around if they see water over the roadway and residents are asked to avoid driving if not essential. The City of Tyler said Oncor is asking residents to report down power lines to the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at 903-531-1000.

