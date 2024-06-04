Trump’s appeal hearing on Fani Willis set for October, likely pushing trial past election

Former President Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 1, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(ATLANTA) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled oral arguments on former President Donald Trump's appeal of the Fani Willis disqualification ruling for October, making it almost certain that Trump will not see trial in his Georgia election interference case before the 2024 election.

The date for oral arguments on the issue is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4, according to a docket notice that was sent to defense counsel in the case.

"A calendar will be sent to counsel of record confirming the exact date of oral argument," the notice says.

The appeals court agreed last month to take up Trump's appeal.

Trump and his codefendants are appealing the ruling that allowed Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, to remain on the election case after it was discovered she had a romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade. He resigned from the case as a result of the ruling.

The judge in the case, Scott McAfee, has previously vowed to keep the case moving forward while the issue is on appeal.

ABC News contributor and former Georgia prosecutor Chris Timmons said the October hearing date means it is all but certain that Trump won't go to trial before the 2024 election.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.

