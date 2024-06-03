Rusk County man arrested for intent to promote child pornography

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 4:45 pm

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for intent to promote child pornography and additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. According to our news colleagues at KETK, over the course of the investigation probable cause for an arrest and search warrant was issued for a residence in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office arrested James Eugene Garner, 29, who was charged with possession of child pornography with the intent to promote.

