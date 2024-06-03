Tyler man arrested for intoxication manslaughter

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 3:18 pm

TYLER – A 21-year-old man was arrested last week for intoxication manslaughter in connection to a car accident in March in Smith County that left two people dead. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Jose Bravo Jr. of Tyler, was arrested on May 27 after, according reports, he told authorities he had been drinking before the crash in Smith County, near the Lone Star Event Center on FM 2767.

Police say the one car crash happened March 24, as the lone vehicle was traveling Southwest on the road and then took “faulty evasive action to avoid striking a dog.” The car traveled off the roadway, rolling over multiple private drives and resulted in three people getting ejected.



Officers say one passenger, Jose Bravo Delgado, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Santa Lucia Bravo, was taken to a local hospital where she died a couple days later.

Jose Bravo Jr. gave a voluntary blood draw that was submitted to a DPS crime lab. The draw came back with results of 0.107 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. Bravo Jr. was booked into the Smith County Jail on May 27, and was released the next day after posting a $100,000 bond.

