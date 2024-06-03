Gladewater woman charged with assault of public servant

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 3:04 pm

GLADEWATER – The Gladewater Police Department said a woman with 12 warrants was arrested after she bit an officer during the arrest process. According to our news partner KETK, police responded to a call about a woman following people around the Dollar General on 904 E Broadway Ave. When they arrived, officers encountered the suspect who they identified as Angela Renee Baird-Curtis, 36 of Gladewater, who was wanted in the City of Gladewater for multiple warrants. “During the arrest process, Baird-Curtis resisted, leading to an altercation where she attempted to escape and assaulted an officer by biting him,” Gladewater PD said. The officer was able to detain Baird-Curtis with the help of a bystander, a release said. Baird-Curtis was charged with resisting arrest search or transport, assault of a public servant, escape while arrested and her bond totals $42,000. She is currently being held at the Gregg County Jail.

