Remains connected to Upshur County missing person found in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 2:58 pm

GILMER – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said that a dead body was found in a vehicle connected to a recent missing person case on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hazel said that on Saturday, Gilmer PD found a vehicle with a decomposing body inside. The body is reportedly being sent to have an autopsy done on it. Officials with the The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the car found with the remains was the same car connected to a missing person in the county. The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed by officials at this time, but a missing person had been reported in Upshur County on May 19.

