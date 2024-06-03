Today is Monday June 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Remains connected to Upshur County missing person found in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 2:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Remains connected to Upshur County missing person found in GilmerGILMER – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said that a dead body was found in a vehicle connected to a recent missing person case on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hazel said that on Saturday, Gilmer PD found a vehicle with a decomposing body inside. The body is reportedly being sent to have an autopsy done on it. Officials with the The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the car found with the remains was the same car connected to a missing person in the county. The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed by officials at this time, but a missing person had been reported in Upshur County on May 19.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC