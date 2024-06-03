Today is Monday June 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Man literally dodges bullet thanks to his chain necklace: ‘Just incredible’

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(COMMERCE CITY, Colo.) -- A man in Colorado literally dodged a bullet thanks to his chain, according to police.

The victim was wearing a silver chain, about 10 millimeters in width, when he got into an argument with an armed man on Tuesday, according to police in Commerce City, just outside of Denver.

The suspect fired, and instead of hitting the victim in the neck, the .22-caliber bullet got lodged in the chain, police said.

The victim only suffered a puncture wound, police said.

"We'd say he really dodged a bullet," police said, "but in reality, he LODGED a bullet."

The chain "is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive," police said. "Just incredible."

The suspect, who was not named, was arrested and is facing attempted homicide charges, police said.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC