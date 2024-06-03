Today is Monday June 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Netflix drops trailer to second half of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 10:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix/Liam Daniel

Netflix has dropped the juicy trailer to the second half of Bridgerton's third season.

After the "sudden" engagement between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, the whole town's abuzz, fed by "fresh gossip" from Penelope's alter ego, Lady Whistledown.

However, her secret identity could spell disaster as the wedding approaches, as Colin has no idea his bride-to-be has been the author of the tea-spilling missives all along.

Adding to the pressure of their forthcoming nuptials, there's Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton, who seems like she's going to spill the beans with a cheeky toast to the couple, raising her glass to "truly knowing each other completely."

"Colin cannot discover my secret," Penelope says. "Whistledown is power."

Colin asks her, "Is there some secret you're not telling me?"

Whistledown teases in voice-over, "While most seasons of our married mart follow a pattern, this season surely is a surprise."

Bridgerton season 3, part 2, arrives June 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC