City of Tyler to test warning sirens to adjust sound levels

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 12:01 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler announced their outdoor warning siren vendor will be performing test announcements this week starting on Monday. Officials said the tests are to adjust the sound levels of the digital voice message. The test will provide sound from the sirens, and will start with dinging sounds and then a message. “Please be aware that this is only a test for them to adjust the sound levels coming from each siren and will continue until all sirens are tested,” authorities said.

Go Back