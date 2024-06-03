Today is Monday June 03, 2024
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum, first woman to be president, election institute says

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 8:11 am
Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected president of Mexico, marking the first time a woman has been chosen to lead the country, Mexico's election institute said early Monday.

"For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, there will be a woman president and she will be transformative," the candidate said in a statement in Spanish on social media. "Thanks to each and every Mexican. Today we demonstrate with our vote that we are a democratic people."

Sheinbaum was expected to receive at least 58% of the vote, according to a sample vote count, the Instituto Nacional Electoral said on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



