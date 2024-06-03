Today is Monday June 03, 2024
‘The Garfield Movie’ flashes its claws, topping box office with $14 million weekend

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Garfield Movie topped the domestic box office, grabbing an estimated $14 million in its second week of release. The animated film, featuring the voice of Chris Pratt as the titular fat cat, has grossed $51.5 million in North America and $152 million worldwide to date.

IF, John Krasinski's live-action CGI fantasy comedy -- featuring the voices of Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the late Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell -- took second place with an estimated $10.8 million. Its three-week domestic tally now stands at $80.4 million and $138 million globally.

Right behind in third place was Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, delivering an estimated $10.7 million at the domestic box office. After two weeks, Furiosa has collected $49.6 million in North America and $114 million worldwide.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes took fourth place, earning an estimated $8 million, bringing its four-week domestic tally to $140 million. Worldwide, the latest Planet of the Apes movie has grossed $337 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Fall Guy, pulling in an estimated $4.2 million. The Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt-led action comedy, in its fifth week of release, has pocketed $80.2 million domestically and $157 million worldwide.

News Partner
