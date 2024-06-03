Michael Jordan Logoman card fetches $2.928 million at auction

A 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection autographed Michael Jordan Logoman card — numbered 1-of-1 — sold for $2.928 million, including buyer’s premium, with collectibles marketplace Goldin late Saturday night.

It was the most ever paid for a Jordan card.

Logoman cards are typically limited to one copy and feature the NBA logo patch cut from, often, a game-used jersey. The lot description notes this is the first Jordan Logoman to feature a Chicago Bulls jersey. The card received an “Authentic” grade from card grader PSA and a perfect 10 on-card autograph.

In promoting the auction, Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin repeatedly called the card “long lost.” It was the first time this card was available at public auction, its whereabouts unconfirmed until it surfaced with card grader PSA in 2022.

“Words can simply not express the historical significance and the importance of this card,” Goldin said. “It is, without a doubt, the single best and the single most valuable Michael Jordan card — and the most sought-after — that has ever been produced.”

The record for a sports card still belongs to the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle that sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. The record for most expensive sports memorabilia of all time currently belongs to a jersey worn by Jordan in Game 1 of the 1998 “Last Dance” NBA Finals, which sold for $10.1 million in September 2022.

Also sold at Goldin on Saturday night was a Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 80th game of the 2013 season — a 118-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on April 12 in which he scored 34 points. In that game, Bryant tore his Achilles and remained in the game to make two free throws. The jersey sold for $1.2 million, including buyer’s premium.

