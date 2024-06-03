Tommy Pham has fighting words for Brewers after play at plate

ByABC News

June 2, 2024, 6:09 PM

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham took issue with William Contreras after the Brewers catcher nailed Pham at the plate while he was gunning for home in an attempt to tie up Sunday’s game between the two teams.

Christian Yelich caught Corey Julks’ flyball in the eighth with Milwaukee holding onto a one-run lead and fired a strike to Contreras, who tagged out Pham. Words were exchanged after Contreras bounced up from the play and looked back at Pham.

The Brewers preserved a 4-3 lead with the play and went on to win 6-3, handing Chicago its 11th straight loss.

“I really wasn’t paying attention to what he had to say,” Contreras said through an interpreter. “I didn’t know what he was saying in my direction.”

Pham had a different take on the pivotal play.

“It was a shallow fly ball to left field. You would expect the left fielder to throw the baserunner out on that play,” he said. “The third-base coach [Eddie Rodriguez] sends you, you’ve got to go. I’m nailed out at home by a mile. I’m going to the dugout. I hear the tough guy [Contreras] with all the hoorah s—. I never start anything, but I’ll be prepared to finish it.

“There’s a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason. ‘Cause I’m prepared to f— somebody up. So, take it as what it is.”

Pham, a veteran known for his fiery demeanor, is hitting .280 with three home runs and 12 RBIs on the season for the White Sox, who are in the midst of another disappointing season.

The White Sox signed Pham to a minor league deal in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

