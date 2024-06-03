Blake Snell likely headed to IL after exiting Giants’ loss

San Francisco Giants starter Blake Snell left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees with tightness in his left groin in the fifth inning, a similar injury to the one he dealt with earlier in the season.

Snell was in the middle of an at-bat before walking off with Giants trainer Dave Groeschner and heading directly into the clubhouse. The veteran’s last pitch came in at 97 mph before he pushed off the mound in discomfort.

After the game, San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said the starter will undergo an MRI, and to expect a stint on the injured list.

“I don’t think he’s moving around worse than last time,” Melvin said, “but I don’t know how it’s not an IL [situation].”

Snell, 31, in his first season with the Giants after signing in the offseason, hasn’t lasted through five full innings yet in 2024 and is still searching for his first victory. He entered Sunday’s start at 0-3 with a 10.42 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

The Yankees rallied for a 7-5 win, sweeping the series.

