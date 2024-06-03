Commanders cut Brandon McManus after sexual assault lawsuit

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2024 at 5:19 am

ByJOHN KEIM

June 2, 2024, 7:39 PM

The Washington Commanders released kicker Brandon McManus, days after a lawsuit that was filed against him became public alleging sexual assault from an incident that occurred when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Sunday.

Washington had signed McManus to a one-year, $3.6 million deal this offseason, opting not to re-sign Joey Slye. On Monday, the day ESPN reported the lawsuit, a Commanders spokesperson said the team was aware of the situation and was in contact with the NFL as well as McManus’ representation.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously,” the Commanders said in a statement.

Under previous owner Dan Snyder, Washington was the subject of multiple investigations stemming from a toxic workplace culture that included allegations of sexual harassment. The NFL eventually fined the organization $10 million. Snyder was accused of sexual misconduct by a former team employee and was fined $60 million after a 17-month long inquiry by attorney Mary Jo White. Her findings backed claims that the Commanders hid revenue that was supposed to be shared with other teams. White also substantiated claims that Snyder had sexually harassed former employee Tiffani Johnston.

Snyder sold the team to a group led by Josh Harris in July 2023.

In the lawsuit filed against McManus and the Jaguars, two women allege he sexually assaulted them during Jacksonville’s overseas flight to London last year, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

McManus, through his attorney Brett R. Gallaway, released a statement Sunday night, making sure to first “thank the Washington Commanders for the opportunity to be a part of the organization.

“However, we reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions. While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.”

The women — identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit filed May 24 in Duval County Circuit Civil Court — accuse McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. They also accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team.

The lawsuit says the September flight was the first Jaguars charter the two women worked, and that they have experienced severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation. They have been removed from the core crew that staffs Jaguars charter flights, something they worked hard to achieve, according to the lawsuit.

They are seeking in excess of $1 million and are demanding a jury trial. In a statement last week, Gallaway called the claims “absolutely fictitious” and “demonstrably false allegations.” Gallaway also labeled the case an “extortion attempt.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the two women, said on Instagram that “before that filing we attempted, without success, to resolve this matter without the need for litigation. Our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance and stupidity, strikingly similar to how Deshaun Watson’s team responded when we tried to resolve those cases pre-filing. The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious. We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases. We will pursue this case with the same tenacity we are known for. It’s a shame that this type of conduct still occurs. It happens far too often. These women were simply trying to do their jobs!”

In his first 10 seasons — nine of which were spent with Denver — McManus made 81.4% of his field goal attempts and 97.2% of his extra points. In 2023 with Jacksonville, he was 30-of-37 on field goals and made all 35 of his extra point tries.

ESPN Senior Writer Adam Schefter and ESPN Staff Writer Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.

