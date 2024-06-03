Today is Monday June 03, 2024
Louisiana beats Texas 10-2 to advance to regional championship against Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Bryan Broussard and Jose Torres each hit home runs and combined to drive in seven runs and Louisiana unloaded in the eighth inning to beat Texas for a 10-2 win in the Bryan-College Station Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (41-19) advance to face Texas A&M later on Sunday in the championship final. Louisiana needs the win to force a game Monday where the winner advances to the super regional.

Holding a 2-1 run lead entering the top of the eighth, Louisiana sent 10 batters to the plate, generated six hits and scored seven runs with the majority of the damage coming with two outs.

With two down and runners at first and second, Torres smacked the first pitch over the left field wall for a 6-1 lead. Earlier in the inning, John Taylor drove in Kyle DeBarge who started the inning with a base hit and then later advanced to second on a wild pitch. Broussard added a three-run homer to all but end the Longhorns’ season.

Duncan Pastore went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Louisiana and Torres was 3 for 5.

Kimble Schuessler, Casey Borba, Rylan Galvan and Will Gasparino each collected two hits for Texas (36-23).

