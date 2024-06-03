Today is Monday June 03, 2024
Texas A&M rolls to 9-4 victory over Louisiana for regional title, berth in super regionals

June 3, 2024
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Caden Sorrell and Braden Montgomery hit home runs in a four-run fourth inning and No. 3 national seed Texas A&M cruised to a 9-4 victory over Louisiana on Sunday night, winning the Bryan-College Station Regional and earning a berth in the super regionals.

The Aggies (47-13) took control in the top half of the fourth, pulling away from a 1-1 tie. Sorrell homered to right field on a 3-1 pitch from Louisiana starter David Christie. Travis Chestnut followed with a single and Jace LaViolette singled to put runners on the corners with two outs. Montgomery sent a 0-2 pitch over the fence in right field.

Hayden Schott led off the fifth with a home run to increase Texas A&M’s advantage to five. Ali Camarillo homered on a 0-2 pitch to lead off the seventh to make it 7-1.

Leadoff batter Gavin Grahovac hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring for the Aggies.

Duncan Pastore and Trey LaFleur had RBI singles in a three-run ninth for the Ragin’ Cajuns (42-20).

Shane Sdao (5-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the win in a start for Texas A&M. He allowed one run on six hits, striking out six without issuing a walk.

David Christie (2-2) took the loss for Louisiana, surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Texas A&M has won 10 regional titles and appeared in the College World Series seven times — most recently in 2022 — but has never won the event.

Louisiana has won four regional championships, including back-to-back in championships in 2014-15. The Ragin’ Cajuns made their only CWS appearance in 2000.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports



