2,500 suspected fentanyl pills, guns seized in Kilgore, 2 arrested

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2024 at 5:05 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department said that two people were arrested on Saturday after 2,500 suspected fentanyl pills, a bottle of “lean” and two firearms were seized. According to Kilgore PD and our news partner KETK, a search warrant was executed at 1223 East North Street by the ProActive Community Engagement (PACE) Team and some members of the North East Texas Regional Swat Team. The items reportedly include 2,500 pills of suspected fentanyl and two fire arms, one of which was allegedly stolen.

Kylan Timothy Earl Johnson and Kaeleigh Rei Richardson, 24 of Kilgore, were arrested in connection to the search.

Johnson and Richardson were both charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 200 grams and 400 grams, theft of a firearm, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Johnson was also arrested for a Gregg County warrant, according to Kilgore PD.

“We will not apologize for our Hard Hitting Approach to narcotics. If one is stupid enough to continue to sell drugs in Kilgore, it’s on them. We will not sit idly by and let this occur. We have the time and resources to arrest them all. We will make sure our investigations are the sort that can be easily prosecuted and receive long sentences. If you are dealing in meth, cocaine, fentanyl, or even crack cocaine (yes, being sold again), we probably already have your name on our list. Time is on our side, and your days are numbered.” Kilgore Police Department

