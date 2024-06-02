Today is Sunday June 02, 2024
Gilmer Police arrest seven in prostitution investigation

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2024 at 5:00 pm
Gilmer Police arrest seven in prostitution investigationGILMER – Gilmer Police Department said that they arrested seven people on Saturday as a part of their prostitution investigation “Operation Dear John”, according to our news partner KETK. “Prostitution often comes with drug use and distribution, as well as, human trafficking. Gilmer Police take an active role in deterring such criminal activity.” Gilmer Police Department

The following seven individuals were reportedly arrested in connection to the operation:

  • Amber Nichole Davis, arrested for prostitution and is being held in the Upshur County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
  • Toravion Lewis Levince was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.
  • Kendrixs Shuntze Taylor was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.
  • Clifford Patrick was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and possesion of a controlled substance.
  • Juan Cervantes was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.
  • Michelle Ballard was arrested for prostitution.
  • Terry Blake Hatten was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and bonded out of Upshur County Jail on Sunday.


