Kirby: US expects Israel to agree to proposal if Hamas does

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2024 at 10:44 am

ABC News

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said the United States expects that if Hamas agrees to a recent three-phase proposal from Israel to end fighting in Gaza, that Israel "would say yes."

"It is an Israeli proposal, one that they arrived at after intense diplomacy with their own national security team and over at the State Department," Kirby told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. "Where we are right now is that proposal, an Israeli proposal, has been given to Hamas. It was done on Thursday night our time. We're waiting for an official response from Hamas. We would note that publicly, Hamas officials came out and welcomed this proposal."

"We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal, as was transmitted to them an Israeli proposal, that Israel would say yes," Kirby said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

