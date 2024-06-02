Today is Sunday June 02, 2024
Blue Jays place closer Jordan Romano (elbow) on 15-day IL

June 2, 2024
ABC News
June 1, 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of right elbow inflammation.

Left-hander Brendon Little was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace the right-handed Romano, who last pitched Wednesday while picking up the save in Toronto’s 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The move for Romano is retroactive to Thursday.

Romano, 31, is 1-2 with eight saves in nine chances and a 6.59 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season.

A two-time All-Star, Romano is 20-17 with 105 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 231 career relief appearances with the Blue Jays.

Little, 27, has a 10.80 ERA without a decision in three relief appearances this season for Toronto. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 16 relief appearances with Buffalo in 2024.



