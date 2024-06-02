Today is Sunday June 02, 2024
Padres place starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove on IL

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2024 at 12:57 am
ByABC News
June 1, 2024, 2:29 PM

The San Diego Padres’ starting rotation took a blow Saturday with right-handers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove both placed on the 15-day injured list.

Darvish is out with a left groin strain that forced him from a start Wednesday. Musgrove is headed back to the IL with continued triceps and elbow discomfort.

The Padres recalled a pair of right-handers in Randy Vasquez and Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso. Vasquez will start Saturday’s road game against the Kansas City Royals in place of Musgrove, who made two starts after returning from a triceps strain.

Darvish’s open spot in the rotation will come up again Tuesday in a road game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Darvish, 37, is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts this season. In 12 major league seasons, he is 107-88 with a 3.58 ERA in 277 starts for the Texas Rangers (2012-17), Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Chicago Cubs (2018-20) and Padres.

Musgrove, 31, is 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 10 starts this season. In nine major league seasons, he is 63-61 with a 3.81 ERA in 205 appearances (171 starts) for the Houston Astros (2016-17), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-20) and Padres.

Vasquez, 25, went 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in five starts for San Diego earlier this season. He is 2-5 with a 3.94 ERA in 16 appearances (10 starts) with the New York Yankees and Padres over the past two seasons.

Gillaspie, 27, did not allow a run in two relief appearances for the Padres earlier this season. He pitched the previous two seasons for the Baltimore Orioles and is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 30 major league relief appearances.



