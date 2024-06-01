Today is Saturday June 01, 2024
19-year-old arrested after Palestine stabbing

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2024 at 3:00 pm
19-year-old arrested after Palestine stabbingPALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a stabbing on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, at around 2:21 a.m. on Monday a Palestine PD officer responded to Palestine Regional Medical Center-East Campus and reportedly found someone transporting a stabbing victim. According to Palestine PD, the officer helped medical staff put the victim on the gurney before they were taken for emergency treatment.

Then Palestine PD officers reportedly went to the 500 block of Fort Street to investigate the stabbing and speak with anyone involved. Marvin Osarius Villalobos-Flores, 19 of Palestine, was identified as a suspect in the assault and officers also found a kitchen knife reportedly used to do the stabbing. Palestine PD said the stabbing victim is expected to survive.

Villalobos-Flores was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $100,000 bond.



