Chobani CEO purchases Anchor Brewing, pledges revival of iconic craft brewery

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2024 at 7:51 am

A sign is displayed on a wall at the former Anchor Brewing Company brewery on May 31, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Beer drinkers rejoice, Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya has officially acquired Anchor Brewing Company in a move that will save the 127-year legacy business.

Craft beer fans everywhere collectively gasped last summer when the iconic San Francisco beer brand -- fondly referred to as America’s first craft brewery -- announced it would cease operations after generations of support.

Shepherd Futures, the family office of Chobani CEO, announced the acquisition of the assets of Anchor Brewing Company on Friday for an undisclosed amount, according to a press release.

"What an exciting time for San Francisco and Anchor Brewing," Hamdi Ulukaya said in a statement. "Both are experiencing the magic of rebirth. I have fallen in love with this city, its history, grit and charm. I believe brands born in places like this are incredibly special and must be treasured, respected and loved."

Anchor's history dates back to the California Gold Rush in 1896 and is beloved by beer aficionados, best known for its Anchor Steam beer and renowned brewery and Public Taps taproom in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, which closed last July.

"San Francisco is at the heart of Anchor Brewing, and Anchor embodies so much of what makes this city great," the Chobani founder continued. "I am humbled and excited to be part of this city and its rich community of people, who have a spirit that is special and unique. I have learned so much about Anchor and its role in San Francisco’s journey, and I look forward to doing whatever I can to support this amazing story of revitalization.”

Ulukaya said he intends to bring back the iconic brand that so many in San Francisco and around the world have loved for so long.

He also took the opportunity to share the news on Instagram, writing, "I am honored to work with the people of San Francisco to bring Anchor Brewing, this dream, back to life."

