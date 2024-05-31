A community near Arp is without utilities

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 4:22 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The Dogwood Estates community, which is north of Arp is without water and electricity due to the recent storms. According to Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said late Wednesday night that after losing power, the water tower would not operate. This left Dogwood Estates thirty homes without water.

SWEPCO was able to restore power Thursday, but it went out again Thursday night. Starting Friday afternoon, bottled water was being distributed to the community, as well as non-potable water for animals. The Smith County Emergency Services District 2, Arp Fire Station 2, on County Road 246 South, is the location for water distribution.

Moore said they are working to get a generator to power the water tower. However, there is currently no estimated time for the power to be restored.

