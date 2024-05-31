Tyler man gets life for attempted kidnap and rape

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 4:21 pm

TYLER – A man accused of attempting to kidnap and rape a woman running at the Rose Rudman Park in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, an unidentified woman was running at Tyler’s Rose Rudman Park when she noticed James Earl Roberts Jr. She believed he looked suspicious and ran away. Officials say Roberts reportedly tackled her, put his hands over her face and dragged her into the woods.

Police said Roberts pulled a knife from behind the victim and cut her throat numerous times. Documents also stated he also punched the victim multiple times when she fought back. Eventually, the victim was able to wrestle the knife away from Roberts which led him to flee. Aid was given to the victim after a woman found her escaping Roberts. He pleaded guilty on May 6 to aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Go Back