Zack Snyder reportedly ready for '300' prequel series with Warner Bros. Television

The company is officially mum, but Warner Bros. Television could team up with 300 director and co-writer Zack Snyder on a prequel TV series based on his smash swords-and-sandals film, according to Variety.

The 2006 film was based on the comic book series of the same name by Frank Miller and starred Gerard Butler as King Leonidis, who with his army of 300 crimson-caped Spartan soldiers held a vastly numerically superior Persian army at bay during the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 B.C.

Another 300 veteran, Snyder's wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, who recently shepherded his Rebel Moon movies to Netflix, will be back to produce the project, according to the trade, along with the hit film's producers Mark Canton, Bernie Goldmann and Gianni Nunnari. Snyder is in talks to direct, co-write and executive produce, Variety says.

A Warner Bros. Television project could end up on any number of networks or streaming services; although the trade doesn't speculate, Max would be a logical partner, as the streamer is under the same Warner Bros. Discovery corporate umbrella.

