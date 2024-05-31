FAA clear SpaceX launch

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 2:50 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that SpaceX’s Starship is a step closer to its fourth launch from South Texas after a Federal Aviation Administration determination that problems the spacecraft experienced during its last flight in March posed no safety risks to the public. The decision allows the commercial space company to launch its Starship as soon as June 5 — before completing a mishap investigation report into its March 14 third flight. SpaceX still needs a launch license from the FAA, which remains pending.

The agency notified the company of the public safety determination Friday, an agency spokesman said. “After a comprehensive review, the FAA determined no public safety issues were involved in the anomaly that occurred during the SpaceX Starship (Orbital Flight Test-3) launch on March 14,” the spokesman said Thursday in an email. “The Starship vehicle may return to flight operations while the overall investigation remains open, provided all other license requirements are met.” SpaceX requested the FAA review so it can continue Starship operations as the investigation into the last flight is finalized, in accordance with FAA rules. During the review, the FAA evaluated the craft’s “safety-critical systems, the nature and consequences of the anomaly, the adequacy of existing flight safety analysis, safety organization performance, and environmental factors,” the FAA spokesman’s email said.

