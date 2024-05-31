Two-year-old drowns near Carthage

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 2:23 pm

CARTHAGE – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old child who died early Friday morning according to our colleagues at KETK. The sheriff’s office said they responded to Private Road 7000 near Carthage at 6:11 a.m. with UT Health EMS. A 911 caller had reported that CPR was being done on a 2-year-old child but it was unsuccessful. Precinct 1 and 4 Justice of the Peace was contacted and an autopsy has been ordered from Dallas. The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating the death. “We extend our condolences to the family in their time of grief,” officials said.

Go Back