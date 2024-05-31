Today is Friday May 31, 2024
Boil water notice for portions of Nacogdoches

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 2:24 pm
NACOGDOCHES — Our news partners at KETK report a boil water notice has been issued for part of Nacogdoches after two separate water main breaks occurred overnight, city officials said.

The affected areas include:

Bennet Clark on Rayburn Dr. to SE Stallings Drive.

John Richard on E. Starr Avenue to Glen Hollow Drive.

Officials said the repair has not been fully completed, residents along E. Starr Avenue should expect low to no water pressure throughout the day on Friday. The boil water notice does not apply to water customers on John Richard and Glen Hollow Drive, a release said.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before being consumed. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

People may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

According to the release, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe. People with questions are asked to contact the Water Utilities Department at 936-564-5046.



News Partner
