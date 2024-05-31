Palestine man arrested for arson

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2024 at 2:23 pm

PALESTINE – A man was arrested for arson in Palestine after he reportedly set a garage on fire and assaulted one of the residents on Sunday night according to our news partners at KETK. Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Brierwood Drive for a residential fire. At the scene, the officer made contact with a resident who “witnessed one of the residents pour gasoline on the garage door and then light the surface on fire.” Officials said the resident also reported he was assaulted by the person who lit the fire, who reportedly placed his hands around his throat Larry Rhone, 46 of Palestine, was found at the scene and placed under arrested after the initial investigation and officers at the scene reported to observe Rhone had a strong odor of gasoline on his clothes. Rhone was booked into the Anderson County Jail for arson intend to damage habitation and assault of a family/house member to impede breath. His bond was set at a combined $210,000.

