Biden reacts to Trump's conviction for first time, calls attacks on judicial system 'reckless'

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden reacted to Donald Trump's conviction for the first time on Friday, criticizing those calling the trial "rigged."

"The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself."

Biden went on to emphasize the case as a state issue, not a federal issue, and that Trump has the opportunity to appeal just like any other defendant.

"That's how the American system of justice works, and it's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like verdict," the president said. "Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is a cornerstone of America. Our justice system should be respected. We should never allow anyone to tear it down. As simple as that."

